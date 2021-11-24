Waterford FC take on UCD for a place in next season's Premier Division on Friday at Richmond Park, Inchicore

Waterford have confirmed the addition of experienced Englishman Ian Hendon to their coaching staff for Friday's promotion/relegation play-off with UCD.

Hendon has been summoned at short notice after the dramatic departure of Marc Bircham which played itself out over social media on Tuesday.

The club say that Hendon has linked up with Bircham's assistant David Bell in supporting 'staff and players who are united as a collective' for the do-or-die encounter.

Hendon (49) started his playing career at Spurs where he made a handful of appearances before dropping down the divisions.

He has managed Barnet, Dover, Leyton Orient and Gibraltar club Europa Point but his highest profile coaching role was on Sam Allardyce's staff at West Ham.

Hendon graduated to become first team coach with the Hammers under Allardyce.

He was present at training today with the exit of Bircham casting a shadow over the week after behind the scenes tensions related to a variety of different matters bubbled over.