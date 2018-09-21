Waterford edge ahead of Shamrock Rovers as Europa League fight hots up

All eyes will be on the Brandywell today after Waterford kept up the pressure on Shamrock Rovers with a 1-0 home win over Sligo.

Alan Reynolds' team are now one point ahead of the Tallaght outfit, with a game more played.

The Hoops take on Derry City on Saturday evening, with Rovers and Waterford fighting it out for the Europa League place which would come with finishing third.

It was Sander Puri's goal on 17 minutes that set Limerick on their way at the Waterford Regional Sports Centre last night.

Noel Hunt put in a delightful cross from the right wing for the incoming Puri (pictured) to fire first time into the bottom corner.

Both sides created chances either side of the break and Ed McGinty made some fine saves in the Sligo goal, but it was Waterford who held on to claim the three points.

At the other end of the table, basement side Bray Wanderers’ sorry campaign continued with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Limerick at the Carlisle Grounds.

Barry Maguire opened the scoring for the dominant visitors on 18 minutes, with Conor Ellis doubling the lead just before the half-time break, with the second half scoreless.

Online Editors