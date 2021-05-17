Waterford crisis ‘questions integrity of league,’ insists Longford boss Doyle

Longford Town manager Daire Doyle during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Longford Town and Bohemians at Bishopsgate. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Longford manager Daire Doyle believes the Covid-19 situation at Waterford has questioned the integrity of the league.

Due to a Covid-19 issue around their first team squad, Waterford fielded their U-19s and lost 7-0 at home to Drogheda United on May 8.

With their first team squad still in isolation, Blues then forfeited last Saturday’s game away to Sligo Rovers who were awarded a 3-0 walkover.

“It definitely questions the integrity of the league and it’s not right,” said Doyle, whose side lost a tight game 1-0 at Waterford at the end of April.

“We set up an agreement as clubs and there was talk of no games being called off (due to Covid-19). But I think the FAI have to look at it and be reasonable. It’s a whole squad we’re talking about here.

“There was an U-19 team who haven’t trained or played together, literally being thrown out onto the pitch against a team which has been back since early January.

“Listen, if it had been us and we’d gone down there and got that result, of course we’d be delighted. But I would still know in my heart and in my head that we got away with one. The FAI should have stepped up to the plate and said we’ll push those games back and we’ll have time later in the season to get those games played. I think that would have been the right call.”

This defeat means Longford are now without a win in 10 games since the opening night of the season as goals from Scottish wingers Liam Burt and Ali Coote maintained Bohs’ revival.

Dominant from the start, Bohemians took the lead on the half hour when Tyreke Wilson picked out Burt who drove a terrific right-foot shot to the far corner of the net.

Longford goalkeeper Mick Kelly made a sublime one-handed save when Georgie Kelly met a Coote free-kick with a flick header before Coote sealed Bohs’ win from close range on 74 minutes.



Longford Town – Kelly; Elworthy, McDonnell, O’Driscoll, Chambers (Kirk 66); Zambra (Verdon 75); Grimes, Bolger (Robinson 75), Dervin, Byrne (Dobbs 58); R Manley (Davis 75).

Bohemians – Talbot; Feely (Lyons h-t), Cornwall (C Kelly, 82), Finnerty, Wilson; Buckley, Devoy; Coote (Breslin, 85), Tierney (Ward, 82), Burt; G Kelly (Omochere 82).

Ref – Adriano Reale (Kildare)