Waterford chairman Andy Pilley found guilty of fraud in UK but club say they ‘will continue to operate as normal’

Waterford chairman Andy Pilley has been found guilty of fraud charges in a court case in the UK - but the businessman insists it will have no impact on the running or the future of the League of Ireland First Division club.

The verdict reached on Friday afternoon in Preston Crown Court raised questions about the status of both Fleetwood Town and Waterford with Pilley overseeing both operations as part of a multi-club model centred around the English League One side.

Reports in England have suggested that Pilley could face time in prison after being remanded in custody to await sentencing.

The jury reached a unanimous verdict in a case centred around two counts of running a business with the intention of defrauding creditors, one count of false representation and one count of being concerned with the retention of criminal property.

Those charges were related to Pilley's private energy firm and had no connection to his football activities.

The case was already hanging over Pilley when he arrived in Ireland last year. He had denied the charges.

Fleetwood released a statement after the verdict acknowledging the news but stressing it would be business as usual, although it added the club were in talks with the English Football League authorities 'regarding the next steps.'

The statement released by Waterford struck a similar tone.

"Waterford Football Club acknowledges the verdict in the court case involving club chairman Andy Pilley," read the statement. "The Chairman would like to reassure supporters that the club will continue to operate as normal. Today's verdicts will not affect the running or future of Waterford Football Club. The club will be making no further comment at this time."

Pilley was in Waterford as recently as last week, speaking of his commitment to a 'long term project' with the Blues.