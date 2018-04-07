WATERFORD and Cork City must wait on the referee's report before learning what punishments they can expect for the chaotic row at the end of Friday night's dramatic Munster derby at the RSC.

Waterford and Cork await referee's report after melee that saw four players sent off - and both managers

Referee Rob Rogers dismissed four players and managers John Caulfield and Alan Reynolds after a row that erupted in the dying seconds of a famous win for Waterford.

Waterford's Bastian Hery and Stanley Aborah were sent off along with Cork's Garry Buckley and Steven Beattie. Man of the match Aborah had already been taken off before he got involved in the melee, while Beattie was an unused sub. The flare up started when Waterford tried to waste time when the ball went into their dugout area as Cork prepared to take a throw. That kicked off a bout of pushing and shoving, and Hery then dribbled the ball back onto the pitch where he was approached by Caulfield. The French midfielder pushed the Cork boss to the ground and that prompted a mini brawl involving players and staff from both sides.

Aborah appeared to be dismissed for a second incident where he approached Buckley as he was walking towards the tunnel. He then had to be restrained as he lashed out at the decision. Rogers will submit his report over the weekend and the clubs will then be informed of sanctions by the FAI before considering any appeals. Caulfield acknowledged afterwards that he was in the wrong for going onto the pitch.

"In fairness to the referee he said ‘you came onto the pitch to retrieve the ball’. I only went a yard in to maybe speed it up, but he said he had no choice," said Caulfield. "That’s fine, I can deal with that. The bigger picture is that things got a bit ugly and they shouldn’t have. We’ll have to review it ourselves, but it was disappointing. We're disappointed some of our lads got involved. It was unfortunate."

Reynolds said: "We don't need that at the end. Tempers flared, it's a Munster derby, there was three points at stake and 30 people who really care. It is something we could do without." Waterford's victory maintained their perfect home record on their return to the top flight. They leapfrogged Cork to go level on points with Dundalk, although the Louthmen are top of the table on goal difference

Online Editors