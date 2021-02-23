WATCHLOI streaming service set to return on reduced basis for new season

The WATCHLOI streaming service is set to return for a second season. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The WATCHLOI streaming service is set to return until the summer after RTE agreed to cover games until the mid-season break.

But the screening of matches for the remainder of the season is likely to be determined by other factors, most notably the success of an artificial intelligence (AI) system that will be used to broadcast matches in the First Division and selected fixtures in the Women's National League.

WATCHLOI's fate was hanging in the balance after a disappointing take-up for the maiden venture in 2020; the partnership between the FAI, RTE and GAAGO stepped into the void to ensure the season resumed.

Earlier this month, Independent.ie revealed that just 11,000 subscribers had paid for the service which showed 85 Premier Division and FAI Cup games when football was put behind closed doors. Of that contingent, only around 4,700 had subscribed to a season-long pass.

There were a further 6,000 subscribers that secured free access as they were season ticket holders at their clubs and an arrangement was worked out with the FAI so they could be facilitated with the cost taken out of the small dividend that was dispatched to league members.

With production costs north of €300k, RTE told the FAI that covering every fixture in a full 36-game season was out of the question. They had offered to stream around 50 matches in a restricted service.

That offer has now been upped as part of an arrangement to cover the 70 Premier Division games before the break at the beginning of June.

It's anticipated that up to a dozen could be shown live on TV - it's possible RTE and another broadcaster will split those games but there's no clarity on that situation just yet - meaning that around 58 Premier games would be shown exclusively on WATCHLOI.

However, with the RTE focus and resources set to be centred around the Euros and the Olympics from June onwards, it's thought unlikely that they would proceed with WATCHLOI from then although the Covid picture could theoretically jeopardise those major events and leave a void.

The AI system (Pixellot) is being used in the Scottish Championship with unmanned cameras tracking the ball.

It made headlines in October when the head of a bald linesman was mistaken for the ball during a game with Inverness and Ayr and the device tracked his head instead.

But a positive trial for the service at First Division and Women's National League could pave the way for Pixellot stepping into the Premier Division void for the second half of the season.

The hope exists that this would coincide with restricted attendances in stadiums but all parties recognise that is a long shot and clubs have been told to budget as though no fans will pay into games this year.

A full announcement is expected later in the week. Individual clubs had been exploring running their own streaming services if there was no FAI solution.

