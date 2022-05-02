| 11.4°C Dublin

WATCH: Stewards intervene after confrontation between Bray manager Pat Devlin and Seagulls fans

Bray Wanderers manager Pat Devlin. Expand

Close

Bray Wanderers manager Pat Devlin.

Bray Wanderers manager Pat Devlin.

Bray Wanderers manager Pat Devlin.

STEWARDS were called on to intervene in a row today between a section of the Bray Wanderers support and team manager Pat Devlin after a disappointing away draw for the Wicklow club.

Bray played out a 1-1 draw away to Wexford leaving Wanderers third from bottom in the league table. After the draw, an eighth successive game without a win for Bray, a section of the away support called for Devlin's departure as manager and the veteran coach approached the supporters, but was led away by stewards. At one stage an object was thrown in Devlin's direction.

Devlin (69) is the longest-serving manager in the club's history, having been at the helm when Bray joined the League of Ireland in 1985. He left Bray, after a change in ownership, in 2013 and had spells with UCD and Cabinteely, but the recent merger between Cabinteely and Bray saw Devlin back as manager of a unified club.

Wanderers had no points after the first three games of the season, including an opening-day 6-0 defeat to Cork City. Form picked up with wins over Longford Town and Cobh Ramblers, but fans are unhappy with a return of just two points from the last four games.

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy