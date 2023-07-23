Watch: Stephen Bradley backs Johnny Kenny to bounce back after open-goal miss in Dundalk defeat

Kenny, on loan from Celtic, replaced the injured Rory Gaffney less than five minutes into the Oriel Park clash, and found himself one-on-one with Lilywhites goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd minutes later.

But after seeing his chip come back off the crossbar, Kenny headed the rebound over from point blank range from an open goal, as Hayden Muller fired the hosts in front minutes later.

The 20-year-old was twice denied by Shepperd afterwards and despite playing with an extra man for over an hour, the Hoops couldn’t find a leveller as they exited at the first round stage for the first time since 2018.

“He will be disappointed no doubt. It’s just about resetting and understanding those opportunities will come around again for him. I have no doubt on another day he walks away with two or three goals,” said Rovers boss Stephen Bradley of Kenny following the defeat, with his side now winless in their last five outings.

“One of Johnny’s strengths is his mindset, he keeps getting in those positions. Tonight, he did but it just wasn’t to be in terms of putting one of them away.

“He was excellent when he came on, caused them real problems, our front three did all night. It comes off the bar, he (Kenny) was really close, under it and can’t get over it and unfortunately it goes over. We had numerous opportunities. On another night we score a couple but tonight it wasn’t to be."

It has been a day to forget so far

Bradley was keen to stress that it wasn’t just Kenny’s miss which contributed to the defeat, as his side had several opportunities to take the tie to extra time, several of which were denied by the superb Shepperd.

“As a team we had so many opportunities but didn’t take them. I felt if we took one we could have won quite comfortably,” added Bradley, with Rovers next in action against Hungarian heavyweights Ferencvaros in Europa Conference League qualifying next Thursday.

“Johnny had 3 or 4 opportunities and as a forward it can get in your head and start dwelling on what happened. It’s just about resetting and getting him back in the game. It wasn’t just Johnny, we had opportunities, Lee Grace’s header off the line and Sean Hoare hits the post.

“Obviously we are all gutted, we didn’t want to go out, we wanted to win the cup. We had so much of the ball the whole game to be honest, we dominated the game in every aspect. I think they had two shots to our 21. With those amount of opportunities you should be winning two or three games, never mind one.”

Although they have netted just one goal in their last five games, Bradley says there will be no knee-jerk reactions to the barren spell as his side are still creating chances in the final third.

“I have said for a long time, I think we have been the top scorers for the last four years, created the most opportunities for the last four years. We have created more this year than we ever have. That doesn’t change in four games. In those four games we have hit the crossbar and post twice and against Dundalk we have hit it three times. It’s very small margins and if you react to stuff like that, its knee-jerk and usually ends in bad results.”

After securing their place in the second round draw to take place on Tuesday evening, Dundalk boss Stephen O’Donnell hailed his side’s 'monumental effort' to grind out the win despite being a man down for the majority of the tie.

“A brilliant result because of the circumstances of playing with 10 men for 70-odd minutes,” said O’Donnell, who is travelling to Iceland on Monday to watch KA in action, ahead of their Europa Conference League first-leg clash in Reykjavik on Thursday.

“We showed a great attitude, embraced the adversity of going a man down and worked hard for each other. It was a monumental effort.

“We got our noses in front and that's when the crowd really can play a part at home and away. That's when playing at home becomes a huge advantage, it gives energy and they cheer every tackle and every positive moment. That gives players huge confidence and energy to go that extra yard when you're a man down.

“I thought Andy Boyle was a real leader. He got his head on things, organised and defended brilliantly. I'm delighted for him as he played a tough game last Thursday and has backed it up on Sunday. It's really testament to his fitness levels.”

O’Donnell also believed Paul Doyle’s second yellow card on 31 minutes was a harsh call, adding, "I thought that Paul was going to need to be a little bit careful after the first one, but I didn't think for one second there would be a chance of a second yellow to be honest. I thought Paul started the game really well and I thought it was very, very soft.”