Watch: Shels breathe easy after Sligo’s horror own goal

Shelbourne 2 Sligo Rovers 1

Shelbourne manager Damien Duff was looking for a reaction from his side. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Damien Duff gave his players the silent treatment after Friday night’s drab draw in Belfield. The inference was that he didn’t need to angrily state the obvious.

It was a different story here, the second-half turnaround in Tolka Park indicating that it was a lively Shelbourne dressing room at the interval.

A treble change was the catalyst for a comeback that culminated in a home win after an entertaining affair that could have swung in either direction.

Certainly, the Sligo Rovers camp could construct a decent hard-luck story, a slapstick own goal from John Mahon with a key supporting role from goalkeeper Luke McNicholas proving decisive.

It was a gut punch for the guests as they were still reeling from losing the lead in contentious circumstances when the horror mix-up before the hour mark completed the turn around for Shels.

Shane Farrell, the most influential of Duff’s half-time newcomers, sent a hopeful diagonal forward that Mahon glanced in the direction of his own goal, with the unprepared McNicholas losing his balance as he was anticipating the ball to stick with the original flight path. He could only watch in agony as the ball trickled into the empty net.

The away side had chances to equalise in a match packed with goalmouth activity, although they also had to ride their luck at the other end as they committed bodies to go in search of a point that eluded them.

John Russell couldn’t have envisaged this scenario as he headed for the tunnel at the midway point.

His side were third at the start of play, and they were good value for their lead.

Shelbourne did burst out of the blocks with purpose, reflective of the need to deliver a response to their UCD display but they remain without an out-and-out centre-forward and Jack Moylan dithered over a chance to break the deadlock. Duff’s charges lacked real conviction in the box at this juncture.

Eventually, the guests settled and grabbed control of the game. They are a physically strong side and threatened on set-pieces, yet they also sensed weakness on Shels’ right side with Will Fitzgerald breaking into the space between wing-back JR Wilson and right centre-half Andrew Quinn.

Fitzgerald struck the bar from close range minutes after he had laid the ball on a plate for early arrival Stefan Radosavljevic (Russell’s injury list continues to grow with Bogdan Vastsuk only lasting four minutes) but the Faroes international fluffed his lines from close range, a contrast of emotion after his late winner in Dundalk 72 hours earlier.

Still, after threatening from a series of dead balls, the Bit O’Red broke through when Daniel Lafferty’s close-range header from Fabrice Hartmann’s corner found its way past Conor Kearns.

Duff’s reshuffle spelled the end for his wing-backs (the Wilson brothers JR and Tyreke) with Kian Leavy making way for Evan Caffrey. Farrell’s persistence at right wing-back created the equaliser with Rovers arguing that Fitzgerald was fouled by the sub before he sent in a deep delivery that was converted by Matty Smith after makeshift right-full Frank Liivak misjudged the flight.

It went from bad to worse when the blooper reel moment gave Shels the advantage, and Duff’s side worked hard to keep control of it, although the bench was exasperated by elements of the game management as chances to put the game to bed were squandered. But they defended stoutly when it mattered to deliver a badly needed three points.

Shelbourne – Kearns, Quinn, Barrett, Griffin; JR Wilson (Farrell 45), Lunney, Coyle (Hakiki 55; McManus 87), T Wilson (Ledwidge 45); Leavy (Caffrey 45), Moylan, Smith

Sligo Rovers – McNicholas, Liivak, Mahon (Clancy 68; Morahan 90), Pijnaker, Lafferty (Hutchinson 68; Bolger, Browning (Barlow 68); Hartmann, Vastsuk (Radosavljevic 4), Fitzgerald; Mata

Ref – R Harvey