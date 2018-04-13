Sport League of Ireland

Friday 13 April 2018

WATCH: Shamrock Rovers' Dan Carr produces a moment of brilliance to light up Dublin Derby

Dan Carr of Shamrock Rovers shoots to score his side's first goal
Shamrock Rovers striker Dan Carr has gone all Cristiano Ronaldo with a sensational strike to put his side a goal up against Bohemians in the Dublin Derby in Tallaght.

Remember when Ronaldo did this?

Rovers man Carr bagged his third goal in three matches with a strike of equal quality when he rose at the back post to somehow guide the ball home with an acrobatic volley.

And there was a celebration to match the finish:

Online Editors

