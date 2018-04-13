WATCH: Shamrock Rovers' Dan Carr produces a moment of brilliance to light up Dublin Derby
Shamrock Rovers striker Dan Carr has gone all Cristiano Ronaldo with a sensational strike to put his side a goal up against Bohemians in the Dublin Derby in Tallaght.
Remember when Ronaldo did this?
Rovers man Carr bagged his third goal in three matches with a strike of equal quality when he rose at the back post to somehow guide the ball home with an acrobatic volley.
And there was a celebration to match the finish:
WATCH:— eir Sport (@eirSport) April 13, 2018
Here's the goal from Dan Carr that has put @ShamrockRovers ahead in the #DublinDerby. What a finish!
Live now on eir sport 2! pic.twitter.com/xDwm4RW4kL
