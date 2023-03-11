WATCH: Sean Hoare pleads for support from Shamrock Rovers fans as boss Bradley shrugs off concerns

Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley has shrugged off concerns about his side’s winless start to the new season, declaring that performances have been much better than results suggest.

The Hoops couldn’t break down Shelbourne in a scoreless derby at Tolka Park and sit third from bottom after four draws and a defeat in their opening five games.

Bradley was unhappy with his side’s display in a crazy 4-4 draw with Cork City on Monday but said he was much more satisfied with the Shels encounter, arguing that the playing surface had complicated their attempts to break open a defensive opponent.

He added that he needed to speak with front man Graham Burke to clarify why he was angry with a comment from the away end at the full-time whistle, with Bradley referencing how the Dubliner can be an ‘emotional’ character.

Separately, a video emerged on social media of defender Sean Hoare telling fans that players needed their support whether they were winning or losing.

But the Rovers manager insisted that his group are relaxed overall.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

“If you watch the performances and not the results, we’re very close to hitting top gear,” he said, “As a performance I really liked it, there was a lot of balance, a lot of control. I like where we are. I don’t like the results or the points total, that’s quite obvious, but I like where we are.

“I thought they (Shelbourne) would have a bit more of a go but I think that’s down to the respect they’ve given us but also how we took control of the game very early.”

Ironically enough, Rovers’ best display of the season was in their sole loss, the 2-1 reverse at the hands of Derry last Friday.

“We were better against Derry than tonight, but I think the pitch helps with that,” continued Bradley, “If you’re playing on a pitch like it is, the players did extremely well to control the game. I can’t remember Shels having an opportunity on goal. I think they had five touches in our box in a Dublin derby. We’ll take that all day with our performance.

“If the players aren’t running or fighting or competing, and we're not playing at our levels, then it's a worry for everyone. But that's not the case.

“It’s not (bad) luck. I think luck is an excuse. On Monday, we were poor defensively and did well to get a draw in the end. Derry we made two mistakes and got punished by a good side. Tonight we had opportunities and don't score. It's not luck, butt the performances have been good as a whole.”

Meanwhile, Bradley was coy on the reasons behind Justin Ferizaj’s absence from the squad.

The teenager – who had a spell with Tottenham over the winter – was a big part of the Hoops team in the second half of the last season, playing regularly in the league and in Europe but he’s been involved with their U-19 side in recent weeks.

“He’s working hard behind the scenes to be fair to him,” said Bradley, “He’ll play for us on Monday against Bray in the Leinster Senior Cup. We know the quality Justin has and he knows he's part of the group. There's no point bringing him here and sitting him in the stand when it's freezing cold. But we know he's a top player.

“There's a lot at play there that comes into our thinking, and we've decided to allow Justin to go to Tottenham,” continued Bradley, when asked about the 18-year-old’s stint with the Premier League club. “Sometimes we do allow that with a couple of players and we have done over the years.

“We know he's there and he's in a good space at the moment and I've no doubt we'll see him back in the pitch in a few weeks' time.

“He’s available. He's training every day. He's working hard. He's a good kid. I like him.

“There are little things that we need to be better at. Justin's aware of that and we've had good conversations. So he's aware of what he needs to improve.”

Read all last night's reports below: