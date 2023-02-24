WATCH: Saints smash and grab, the Turkish Simon Cowell, Bohs on fire and Rovers’ red card woes

With Hull City’s Turkish owner Acun Ilicali, described as the Turkish Simon Cowell, watching on in the stands, Damien Duff’s side struggled to find the X Factor at Richmond Park.

While Shelbourne continue to look for investment, Duff’s charges are still searching for a first goal and they were sucker punched by the Saints with Eoin Doyle’s late strike settling the Dublin derby.

Elsewhere, Bohemians made it two wins from two to create further unease around Dundalk, while Sligo Rovers and Derry got the job done against UCD and Cork respectively but the real story of the night was in Drogheda where Shamrock Rovers had two men sent off before conceding a late equaliser to the hosts.

It means they will face Derry next week without three suspended centre halves.

Irish Independent soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell joined Aidan O’Hara to review a dramatic night.

All your League of Ireland reports: