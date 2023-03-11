| 4.1°C Dublin

WATCH: Rovers’ winless run continues, boos for Tim Clancy and hell in Connacht for Kerry

It was a low scoring Friday in the League of Ireland Premier Division but it still provided plenty of talking points.

Shamrock Rovers continue to search for a first win after a drab draw with Shelbourne, while there were boos in Inchicore after a derby defeat to Bohs placed scrutiny on the future of Saints manager Tim Clancy.

Daniel McDonnell joined Aidan O’Hara to review the action with the lads also cast an eye over a difficult night for Kerry FC in the First Division.

Read all last night's reports below:

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

Read More

Most Watched

Privacy