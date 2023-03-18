Watch: Night Six of the League of Ireland with Aidan Fitzmaurice and Aidan O’Hara

Mind the gap.

Shamrock Rovers now find themselves 10 points behind bitter rivals Bohemians who sit at the top of the League of Ireland Premier Division table.

Aidan Fitzmaurice watched Derry City draw against Sligo Rovers at the Brandywell and tells Aidan O’Hara why it was such a frustrating night for the Candystripes and why the upcoming international break is coming at a good time for them – as well as discussing the popularity of Dery’s pitch.

St Pat’s manager Tim Clancy was under pressure going into the game against Shamrock Rovers but the changes he made saw his team battle for a point, and for their manager, while Shelbourne have just four goals in six games but their defensive record is the envy of teams above them and has given them an excellent start to the season.