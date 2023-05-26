WATCH: League of Ireland preview – Daniel McDonnell and Aidan O’Hara discuss tonight’s Premier Division action
It’s another busy night in the League of Ireland with a host of top Premier Division games in store.
Daniel McDonnell joins Aidan O'Hara to preview Friday night's games with Bohemians hosting Shelbourne in another Dublin derby.
New St Pat's boss Jon Daly faces into a grudge match with Dundalk.
Meanwhile, Shamrock Rovers will look to bounce back from a shock defeat to Drogheda as they travel to face Cork City.
Drogheda United will aim to follow up on their shock win over Shamrock Rovers when they face UCD at Weaver’s Park.