| 1.1°C Dublin

Watch: League of Ireland Friday preview - champions Shamrock Rovers look to return to winning way

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Daniel McDonnell and Aidan O'Gara look ahead to the latest round of League of Ireland action.

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy