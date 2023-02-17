| 11.4°C Dublin

WATCH: Kerry’s star studded opening night, big win for Bohs, goalkeeping howlers at Turner’s Cross and UCD’s marathon man

Irish Independent football Daniel McDonnell joins Aidan O’Hara to review the opening night of the 2023 League of Ireland season. David Clifford and Niall Quinn were amongst the crowd for a historic occasion, but Cobh Ramblers took the spoils.

The lads discuss the talking points from the Premier Division with Bohemians prevailing at Turner’s Cross on a night to forget for the goalkeeping union, while St Patrick’s Athletic left it late to snatch a point from a Derry City side featuring a born again Jordan McEneff.

Shelbourne and Dundalk will be disappointed with home draws against Drogheda and UCD respectively but the students deserve top billing for their efforts after a week where goalscorer Ciaran Behan played four games in five days following a full contribution to the Collingwood Cup.

Read the League of Ireland reports below:

