Monday 19 August 2019

WATCH: Jack Byrne has scored two screamers for Shamrock Rovers against Waterford

Jack Byrne, right, celebrates with team-mate Ronan Finn of Shamrock Rovers after scoring his side's first goal
Jack Byrne has just picked up the July Player of the Month award and is sure to be a contender for August's prize.

The talented playmaker has scored two goals of the highest quality from distance within five minutes of each other away in Waterford as Shamrock Rovers aim to close the gap on Dundalk to four points.

The first came after 25 minutes when he picked the ball up 25 yards out and smashed a looping effort into the roof of the net past Waterford keeper Matthew Connor.

And just five minutes later Byrne, who was last week named in Mick McCarthy's provisional Ireland squad, was at it again, this time skipping past one Waterford defender before a near identical effort hit the back of the net from distance.

