WATCH: Jack Byrne has scored two screamers for Shamrock Rovers against Waterford

Jack Byrne has just picked up the July Player of the Month award and is sure to be a contender for August's prize.

The talented playmaker has scored two goals of the highest quality from distance within five minutes of each other away in Waterford as Shamrock Rovers aim to close the gap on Dundalk to four points.

25: GOAL!



Waterford FC 0-1 SHAMROCK ROVERS



Jack Byrne opens the scoring for Shamrock Rovers at the RSC with a thunderbolt from 30 yards!



LIVE now on eir sport 1! #LOI #WFCvSRFC pic.twitter.com/mmSXYbwwpW — eir Sport (@eirSport) August 19, 2019 30: GOAL!



Waterford FC 0-2 SHAMROCK ROVERS



Jack Byrne does it again!



The Ireland midfielder nets another cracker from outside the area!



LIVE now on eir sport 1! #LOI #WFCvSRFC pic.twitter.com/e3ZYlld68Y — eir Sport (@eirSport) August 19, 2019

The first came after 25 minutes when he picked the ball up 25 yards out and smashed a looping effort into the roof of the net past Waterford keeper Matthew Connor.

And just five minutes later Byrne, who was last week named in Mick McCarthy's provisional Ireland squad, was at it again, this time skipping past one Waterford defender before a near identical effort hit the back of the net from distance.

Online Editors