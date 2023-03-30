WATCH: 'It's a massive game for Rovers in a venue where they have a bad record'

The League of Ireland Premier Division returns on Friday night with four in a row chasing Shamrock Rovers looking to register their first victory of the season.

However, Irish Independent soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell warns they will have to overcome the form book if they do it as they travel to face a Dundalk side that have an excellent record against the Hoops at Oriel Park.

"It's a tough place to go when you're looking to get your momentum back," said McDonnell, "That's why it does feel like a game of significance, especially when this Dundalk side have slipped under the radar this season."

The lads also look at the FAI Cup Final rematch between Shelbourne and Derry City at Tolka Park and discuss Keith Long's opening night as Waterford boss.