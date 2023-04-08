Watch: ‘I think Graham Burke is a forgotten man…he’s the one who was capped by Ireland first’

Shamrock Rovers claimed the bragging rights from Friday night’s Dublin derby with Bohemians and Ireland internationals Graham Burke and Jack Byrne were central to their success.

Daniel McDonnell joined Aidan O’Hara for the review of a dramatic night’s action across the league and singled out Burke (29) for praise on a big night for the Hoops.

“I think Graham Burke is a forgotten man sometimes, he’s the one who was capped (by Ireland) first. He shared a pitch with Declan Rice when he played for Ireland (in 2018), it’s that long ago,” he said.

“Then Jack Byrne came along and won the player of the year awards and Burke (who had a spell at Preston) is almost in the background sometimes.

“In general play, some of Burke’s play tonight was mesmerising. It reminds you that they (Rovers) have such good a squad. Before the season some people would have picked a Rovers best XI and not had Graham Burke in it. That shows how good they are.”

Elsewhere, we reflected on big away wins for Drogheda United and Sligo Rovers that could equally be described as worrying defeats for Derry City and Dundalk.