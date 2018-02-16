WATCH: Gardai intervene with batons as football fans clash in Dublin
Gardai were forced to intervene with batons as rival football fans clashed on the streets of Dublin last night.
Up to 30 youths, believed to be fans from two League of Ireland clubs, arrived in cars and taxis before a fight broke out. Gardai arrived quickly to break up the trouble.
"Gardaí in Mountjoy are investigating an altercation outside a public house in Phibsborough that occurred on 15/2/18 at approximately 11pm. This incident resulted in back windshield of a car being smashed," a Garda spokesperson told Independent.ie.
"There was a good gang of 20/30 who got out off cars and taxis and they fought on the Phibsborough Road for a few minutes before they were chased by the Gardai," one eye witness told Independent.ie.
Bohemians are due to take on Dublin rivals Shamrock Rovers in nearby Dalymount Park this evening as the League of Ireland season kicks off.
