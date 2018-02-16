WATCH: Gardai intervene with batons as football fans clash in Dublin

Up to 30 youths, believed to be fans from two League of Ireland clubs, arrived in cars and taxis before a fight broke out. Gardai arrived quickly to break up the trouble.

"Gardaí in Mountjoy are investigating an altercation outside a public house in Phibsborough that occurred on 15/2/18 at approximately 11pm. This incident resulted in back windshield of a car being smashed," a Garda spokesperson told Independent.ie.

"There was a good gang of 20/30 who got out off cars and taxis and they fought on the Phibsborough Road for a few minutes before they were chased by the Gardai," one eye witness told Independent.ie.