Sport League of Ireland

Saturday 6 April 2019

WATCH: Galway v Limerick match is temporarily held up due to tennis ball protest

Tennis ball protests in the Galway v Limerick game on Friday night
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Limerick moved joint top of the SSE Airtricity League First Division after a 1-0 win against Galway, on a night when the game was temporarily held up as fans protested in a now familiar manner.

Republic of Ireland fans expressed their annoyance towards the FAI and their Executive Vice President John Delaney during the Euro 2020 qualifier against Georgia earlier this month by throwing tennis balls onto the pitch at the Aviva Stadium.

Now Limerick fans have followed that lead, with stewards forced to rush on to the field to clear the pitch of the balls shortly after Sean McSweeney netted the opening goal.

Online Editors

