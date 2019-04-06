WATCH: Galway v Limerick match is temporarily held up due to tennis ball protest
Limerick moved joint top of the SSE Airtricity League First Division after a 1-0 win against Galway, on a night when the game was temporarily held up as fans protested in a now familiar manner.
Republic of Ireland fans expressed their annoyance towards the FAI and their Executive Vice President John Delaney during the Euro 2020 qualifier against Georgia earlier this month by throwing tennis balls onto the pitch at the Aviva Stadium.
Now Limerick fans have followed that lead, with stewards forced to rush on to the field to clear the pitch of the balls shortly after Sean McSweeney netted the opening goal.
Limerick FC go up 1-0 against Galway United.— Jason Shanahan (@MrJasonShanahan) April 5, 2019
Limerick FC fans then proceed to lob tennis balls on the pitch.#GreatestLeagueInTheWorld #LeagueOfIreland pic.twitter.com/FBE0Sj63Oi
Online Editors
