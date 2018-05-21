A bizarre goal nearly proved costly for Galway United in their League of Ireland First Division clash with Cabinteely on Sunday.

Watch: Galway keeper gives away farcical goal in apparent confusion over laws of the game

Keith Dalton scored an unusual 89th minute goal to bring his side back within one after Galway had earlier taken a 2-0 lead.

The strange sequence of events began when Cabinteely's Eoin Stokes slid in on Galway goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan as the keeper went to pick up the ball. Ryan placed the ball down as he protested with the referee over the nature of Stokes's challenge, and then picked the ball up again. Cabinteely's Luke Clucas quickly recognised that picking up the ball a second time was punishable by an indirect free-kick, and the midfielder rushed over to take the ball from Ryan, passing across the area to teammate Keith Dalton, who tapped the ball in to an empty net.

Despite the protestations of goalkeeper Ryan and the rest of the Galway United team, referee Jason Mannix was satisfied that Ryan had indeed picked the ball up twice and awarded the goal. Galway managed to survive Cabinteely's late fightback and ran out 2-1 winners, securing a vital three points as the Tribesmen chase promotion back to the League of Ireland Premier Division.

United now sit third in the First Division, five points behind leaders UCD with one game in hand. The loss meanwhile leaves Cabinteely third from bottom in the league but still 11 points ahead of the struggling Athlone Town, who have managed just one point from 12 games so far this season. Credit: Galway United TV

Online Editors