Watch: Drone interrupts match as St Pat’s cruise to win at Drogheda

Eoin Doyle was on target for St Patrick's Athletic. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Tim Clancy enjoyed a satisfying return to Drogheda as St Patrick’s Athletic served up the perfect riposte to their home hammering last week with a four-goal victory of their own at Head In The Game Park.

The visitors struck twice in the first half to establish a commanding lead against Drogheda, where Tim Clancy enjoyed a four-year spell in charge before departing for Inchicore.

16-year-old Sam Curtis made his first start for the club but it was another teenager the travelling supporters were toasting early on. Billy King’s dinked cross from the touchline was met at the back post by 19-year-old Darragh Burns. His header found the top corner, leaving goalkeeper Sam Long helpless.

United grew into the game, albeit briefly and with little to show for their efforts in an attacking sense. Billy King saw a shot saved as Pat’s threatened a second.

That duly arrived when Eoin Doyle raced onto Ben McCormack’s defence splitting pass. The assistant referee didn’t raise his flag and Doyle raced into the area before finding the bottom corner.

A drone interrupted play in the second half on three separate occasions but Pat’s never ceded control. King scored himself after some exquisite set up play from Chris Forrester. Kyle Robinson was on the pitch mere seconds before he notched the fourth.

Drogheda Utd: Long; Poynton (Weir, 46), Quinn, Roughan, Massey; Deegan, Heeney (Clarke, 46), Brennan (Nugent, 76); Grimes (Arong, 85), Rooney; Lyons (Williams, 26).

St Patrick’s Athletics: Anang; Curtis, Redmond, Grivosti (Bermingham, 70), Breslin; Forrester (McClelland, 76), O’Reilly; Burns, McCormack (Robinson, 85), King (M Doyle, 70); E Doyle (Owolabi, 76).

Referee: John McLoughlin.