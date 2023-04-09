Watch: Derry's home woes, Bohs look to bounce back and pressure on Cork

There's a full round of League of Ireland Premier Division games on Monday and Daniel McDonnell joins Aidan O'Hara for a five minute preview of the action.

Derry and Bohemians are both looking to bounce back from painful Fridays when they meet at the Ryan McBride Brandywell and there's a similar vibe at Turner's Cross where Cork City host Dundalk.

Shamrock Rovers are expected to have no issues with UCD but it should be a good contest at Tolka Park where Shelbourne welcome third placed Sligo Rovers. Meanwhile, Tim Clancy returns to familiar territory as he brings his St Patrick's Athletic side to Drogheda.