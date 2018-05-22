Watch: Derry City star Jamie McDonagh came within a whisker of scoring an audacious goal from inside his own half last night
Derry City defender Jamie McDonagh came within the width of the post of scoring one of the greatest goals you'll ever see last night.
The Candystripes bounced back after successive defeats to Dundalk and St Patrick's Athletic with a 2-0 win over Bray Wanderers at the Brandywell last night thanks to an Aaron McEneff brace.
McEneff's heroics would have been overshadowed if McDonagh's audacious effort from inside his own half had found the back of the net.
The full-back spotted Bray keeper Evan Moran off his line a launched an incredibly accurate shot over the scrambling keeper's head but saw his incredible effort bounce back off the post.
So near and yet so far. Watch below:
Before we bring all the highlights from yesterday's games, check out this effort from @jamiemcdonagh64 for @DerryCityfc. He almost bettered Rhys McCabe..... pic.twitter.com/xzqFaGX2aU— Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) May 22, 2018
