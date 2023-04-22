Watch: Derby joy for Jack Byrne's Rovers, drama in Tolka and Derry's Whelan boost

Independentie
Search
Search
Saturday, 22 April 2023 | 8.8°C Dublin
Search
Search
Menu Sections
Premium subscribers enjoy unlimited access to all articles. But there's more: discover your full benefits now.
April 22 2023 10:48 AM
Daniel McDonnell and Aidan O'Hara review a busy night in the League of Ireland.
Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.
Enter email address
This field is required
Sign Up