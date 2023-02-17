| 11.1°C Dublin

Watch: Daniel McDonnell's League of Ireland preview - who will come out on top in 2023?

Can Shamrock Rovers defend their title once again?

Johnny Kenny and Shamrock Rovers will be hoping for another league title in 2023. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Johnny Kenny and Shamrock Rovers will be hoping for another league title in 2023. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ahead of the 2023 League of Ireland season kick-off tonight, Irish Independent soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell discusses all the major talking points with Aidan O'Hara.

