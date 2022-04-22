Watch: Damien Duff sent off as Dundalk end Shelbourne's unbeaten away run

This was a landmark evening for all the wrong reasons for Damien Duff.

He received the first red card of his senior career, as Shels lost their unbeaten away record in a game that was transformed from turgid fare to a bizarrely absorbing thriller by controversial decisions.

Both teams were reduced to ten men before the goalscoring started, with Dundalk sub John Martin netting the winner with his first touch to quell local anger after Shels were awarded a penalty that looked set to earn Damien Duff's side a point.

But this would be an evening to forget for the 43-year-old, even though you suspect it will stick in the memory.

His dismissal came at the end of a first half that was painfully devoid of drama until the additional minute.

Damien Duff’s red card. Got a yellow, said something to Paul McLaughlin and the red was produced pic.twitter.com/ammLlFXHMl — Daniel McDonnell (@McDonnellDan) April 22, 2022

Shels are tough to break down on their travels and their response to Monday's drubbing at the hands of Bohs was to go back to basics and defend stoutly. Dundalk struggled to play through them and the locals were growing frustrated as Shels confidence levels increased.

Jack Moylan should have put them in front but dithered and Darragh Leahy blocked. Ref Paul McLaughlin then dished out three yellow cards after a challenge from Dundalk's Paul Doyle prompted a scuffle between Pat Hoban and Aodh Dervin.

McLaughlin's night was only warming up. Shels defender Shane Griffin, who had gone into the book earlier, took down Steven Bradley to halt a Dundalk break. The second yellow was produced.

Duff was furious on the sideline and McLaughlin marched his way to produce a card. The former Ireland international's response was deemed serious enough for McLaughlin to double back and produce a red. It was unclear whether it was for something he said or the slamming of a water bottle but the official's mind was made up.

This meant Duff had to watch the second half from the stand, and it likely wasn't doing much for his mood when a Jack Moylan appeal for a penalty was waved away with the substantial travelling support enraged. Instead of retreating, Shels were pushing on and their spirits were lifted as fury switched sides.

Bradley was fouled by Shane Farrell, and was annoyed that it took so long for McLaughlin to blow his whistle. He appeared to kick out at Farrell and while McLaughlin didn't catch the incident, linesman Emmett Dynan interjected with Shels players applauding in his direction as Bradley headed for the tunnel.

However, it was Dundalk who responded better to the twist, and they had a spell of possession before the breakthrough with Paul Doyle's inviting cross dispatched from close range by Daniel Kelly.

The lead was cancelled out in contentious circumstances with Dynan again appearing to advise McLaughlin on a crucial call with John Ross Wilson adjudged to have been fouled by the goalscorer Kelly. Dundalk players were beyond aggrieved as Farrell converted.

But their reaction was impressive with Stephen O'Donnell making a double sub that had an instant impact with Keith Ward, who was introduced earlier, sending in a cross that new arrival Martin steered beyond Brendan Clarke. Duff left his seat in the aftermath as Dundalk did enough to negotiate a frantic conclusion with a pumped up O'Donnell leading the celebrations.

Dundalk: Sheppard, Macari (Martin 84), Connolly, Boyle, Leahy; Doyle (Bone 74); Bradley, Sloggett (Ward 55), Adams, Kelly; Hoban (McMillan 84)

Shelbourne: Clarke, O'Driscoll, Byrne, Griffin; Wilson, Dervin (McEneff 76), Coyle, Kane (Boyd 69); Moylan, Farrell; Carr (Ledwidge 45)

Referee: P McLaughlin.