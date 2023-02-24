WATCH: Bohs on a high, Rovers’ Drogheda demons and why Shelbourne and St Patrick’s Athletic really dislike each other

Irish Independent soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell joins Aidan O’Hara to preview tonight’s League of Ireland Premier Division fixtures.

Bohemians are on a high ahead of the visit of Dundalk, while champions Shamrock Rovers need to improve their record against Drogheda but the spiciest game of the evening should be in Inchicore where the historic enmity between Shelbourne and St Patrick’s Athletic has gone up a notch because of personality clashes on the sideline.

Elsewhere, Cork are the underdogs for their trip to face Derry City and Sligo Rovers’ new faces will learn a lesson about the contrasts in Irish football when they travel to UCD.