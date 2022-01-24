WATCH: Bohemians revive Bob Marley link with promo video for new away shirt commemorating 1980 Dalymount gig

Bohemians striker Promise Omochere models the club's 2022 away shirt. The jersey features an image of Bob Marley who played a famous concert at Dalymount Park in 1980.

BOHEMIANS have revived their link with Bob Marley and the late reggae star will feature on the club's new away shirt for 2022.

Marley had a connection to the club's Phibsboro home as his concert at Dalymount Park in 1980 was his only appearance in Ireland and the last major outdoor gig Marley played before his death 10 months later.

Pre-sale open: Our 2022 away kit, testament to Bob Marley's last-ever outdoor concert, in Dalymount Park 1980.



Shirt sales will also raise funds to bring football and music to asylum seekers in Ireland.



"Unity is the world's key, and racial harmony"



Ahead of the 2019 season Bohs had to withdraw a new away shirt featuring Marley due to a dispute over image rights with the singer’s family, but Bohs - who last year had Dublin rockers Fontaines DC on their away jersey - have managed to iron out those issues and the Marley Foundation are on board with the new jersey. Promoter Pat Egan, who brought Marley to Dublin, is also involved in the project.

Ten percent of the proceeds from the shirt sales will be donated to Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (MASI) "to purchase musical instruments and football equipment to provide to people in Asylum Centres across Ireland".

Club COO Daniel Lambert said: “It brings me enormous joy to unveil this jersey today following years of work on the idea. The Marley concert at Dalymount is one of Ireland’s truly special musical events, his only ever Irish show and, sadly, his last ever outdoor one. His love of football is widely known to all, and that he played on our famous pitch before the concert, the same turf that some of the world’s best players have graced such as Pele, Best and Zidane is amazing.”

Promoter Pat Egan said: “I think this is a brilliant thing in terms of the memories of the day, the first major worldwide star to play an open air gig in Ireland.

"It will be an iconic shirt and help keep the Marley legend alive and well on our island. The day itself, to see him on stage in the stadium, with the huge church steeple in the background was out of this world.”

Lucky Khambule, MASI Representative added: “We at the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland are delighted to be part of this project with Bohemian FC.

People in the Asylum system face many difficulties and being able to enjoy sport and music can truly brighten up days for adults and children alike.”

The shirt is available for pre-order from: www.marley-bohemianfc.com.