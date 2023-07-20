Watch: Bizarre own goal from Diddeleng keeper not enough as St Pat’s exit Conference League

Diddeleng goalkeeper Didier Desprez heads the ball into his own net, under pressure from St Patrick's Athletic's Conor Carty, during the UEFA Europa Conference League First Qualifying Round 2nd Leg match at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg and 1-0 on the night there seemed little danger when Pat’s launched a long ball forward from halfway only for the Diddeleng keeper to attempt to head the ball clear from outside his box.

However, a mistimed jump saw him head the ball back towards and into his own net to the delight of the home support behind the goal to make the aggregate score 3-2 on the night.

But that wasn’t enough for the Inchicore outfit who saw a further goal bring them level on the hour mark only to concede twice more for a 3-2 defeat meaning a 4-2 loss over the two legs.

Watch: Bizarre own goal from Diddeleng keeper brings St Pat’s back into Conference League tie