Watch: Bizarre own goal from Diddeleng keeper gives St Pat’s lifeline in Conference League tie
St Pat’s have received a bizarre lifeline in their Conference League tie against Luxembourg outfit Diddeleng at Richmond Park.
Trailing 1-0 from the first leg and 1-0 on the night there seemed little danger when Pat’s launched a long ball forward from halfway only for the Diddeleng keeper to attempt to head the ball clear from outside his box.
However, a mistimed jump saw him head the ball back towards and into his own net to the delight of the home support behind the goal to make the aggregate score 3-2 on the night.