WATCH: Aidan O’Hara is joined by Aidan Fitzmaurice to preview night six of the League of Ireland

It might seem strange that two teams with just one win between them in 10 games to open the season are the game of the night but the intriguing Dublin derby between Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic has plenty of storylines.

If results were to go against them, Shamrock Rovers could find themselves 11 points off top spot and bitter rivals Bohemians and 10 behind Derry who were expected to be their closest challengers to prevent their four-in-a-row ambitons.

Yet, for soccer writer Aidan Fitzmaurice, this evening’s clash in Tallaght is a bigger game for St Patrick’s Athletic and manager Tim Clancy.

“I don’t really like talking about managers losing their jobs,” says Fitzmaurice. “But I don’t think Tim Clancy will survive if they lose.

“Particularly with the international break next week, if the Pat’s board are to make a decision on the manager, that will give them time to put a structure in place and potentially bring someone else in.

“If they can turn it around and get a win, by all means it might kick start things but I just don’t see that happening.”