Vinny Perth set for sensational return to Dundalk 

DUNDALK'S owners have had a change of heart about their choice of manager and former boss Vinny Perth is now in line for a return to Oriel Park, the latest chapter in a power struggle at the club.

Without a manager since Filippo Giovagnoli's exit in April, Dundalk have had Sporting Director Jim Magilton in temporary charge of the side. Last week the FAI Cup holders looked likely to appoint Magilton as manager until the end of the season, with ex-Dundalk player Dave Rogers coming on board as assistant, though Perth was also still being considered by some on the board.

Rogers was then strongly linked with the manager's job in his own right, but with Magilton playing a role, with the club desperate to have the managerial position sorted before next month's qualifying round battle in the Europa Conference League.

But it's believed that Perth, who left his role after a Champions League first round exit last year, retained the support of club chairman Bill Hulsizer, and he has now come back into the frame to take over as he was keen for a return.

Perth won the league title in in his first season at the club, after Stephen Kenny's departure to the FAI, but left after the European defeat, to be succeeded by Giovagnoli.

Lying third from bottom in the Premier Division, Dundalk have put a major emphasis on their European campaign this season, with the draw made on Tuesday for the first qualifying round of the inaugural Conference League competition.