Vinny Perth parts company with Dundalk after Champions League exit

Vinny Perth has paid the price for Wednesday's Champions League exit as he has left his post as Dundalk manager.

The 2020 season had been difficult for the Lilywhites, especially after the restart following the delay due to Covid-19 where they had three successive league games without a win, and Perth was under pressure heading into the European game in Budapest.

Perth left his position after talks with club owners on Thursday and it's expected that assistant Alan Reynolds will take charge for tomorrow's game away to Sligo Rovers.

Tallaght native Perth had been assistant to Stephen Kenny during Kenny's successful spell and was promoted to manager when Kenny left to take over as Ireland U21 manager.

He led the club to a league title win in 2019 and he had hoped to retain their title in 2020 as well as making an advance in Europe.

Shamrock Rovers had managed to get ahead of Dundalk in the early stages of the season, but after the season's resumption Dundalk were well off the pace, Perth labelling his side as "flat" in a draw to St Patrick's Athletic and a defeat to Bohemians, while they needed to come from 2-0 down to draw at home to Waterford last week.

The club's US-based owners were said to be disappointed with the manner of their 3-0 loss to NK Celje and they have acted quickly, intent on having a new man in place for their Europa League tie next week.

Perth said after the loss to Celje that he had to "look in the mirror".

"I feel I set the team up right, I feel we understood exactly who we were playing against, I wouldn't change anything so I have to look in the mirror as there's not a lot I would have changed. I would have changed the last few weeks, obviously, the build-up to it," he said on Wednesday night.

"There's not a lot broken in this team, it doesn't need a lot to fix it, the club and the town need to stick with that group of players, it needs a bit of fixing but not a lot, I feel the town is in a strong position," Perth said before he was axed.

