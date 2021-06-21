Vinny Perth off the mark with Dundalk as Michael Duffy strike claims Louth derby spoils

Take the Louth derbies out of the equation and Drogheda have outperformed their local rivals Dundalk on every metric this season.

But while Tim Clancy’s Drogheda side remain four points clear of a full-time operation with a budget they could only dream of, they have tasted defeat in both of their head-to-head encounters.

Jim Magilton’s maiden win in the Dundalk dugout came against the Boynesiders, and Vinny Perth followed up here with the first success of his second stint.

It would be a stretch to describe it as a statement. Dundalk still look a shadow of themselves but they defended stoutly to frustrate Clancy’s charges with the natives lacking real invention in the final third.

The away side were sluggish in the early minutes, with more purpose about a Drogheda side that was looking to bounce back from their surprise drubbing at Dalymount Park last Friday.

In saying that, they struggled to create clearcut opportunities and it was scrappy fare in the main. Perth opted to relocate Chris Shields to his favoured midfield position and bring in Faroese international Sonni Nattestad at centre-half.

Shields enjoyed the battle here, with his ability to win frees frustrating the Drogheda bench but illustrating his importance, making it all the more baffling that Dundalk appear willing to entertain the idea of letting the Dubliner leave for Linfield.

For all their strife, the Lilywhites still have quality players in key positions and they came to the fore for the decisive goal before the break with Patrick McEleney’s strength and skill creating a crossing opportunity for Michael Duffy with the winger converting at the second attempt after David Odumosu blocked his initial header and a follow-up from Daniel Kelly.

This set Drogheda a test but while they applied pressure in spells during the second half, they didn’t truly stretch the visitors with Nattestad and Andy Boyle successfully defending a number of crosses that were fired into the box.

Indeed, a more clinical Dundalk would have gobbled up opportunities on the break that were presented as the minutes ticked by.

Perth retains a deep squad – the local argument is that it’s possibly too big with winter signing Junior unable to even make the bench – and he mixed things up considerably across the second half to showcase the range of options available.

Drogheda took risks as the chequered flag approached, with subs Jordan Adeyemo and James Clarke making an impact of sorts. But they failed to ask real questions of Dundalk stopper Alessio Abibi with Chris Lyons firing their best opportunity high and wide, allowing the animated Perth to enjoy a full-time celebration.

Drogheda United: Odumosu, Brown, O’Reilly, Massey, Kane; Heeney (Clarke 85), Deegan, Phillips; Markey (Adeyemo 64), Lyons, Doyle (Murray 64).

Dundalk: Abibi, Jurkovskis , Boyle, Nattestad, Leahy (Dummigan 58); Shields, Sloggett; Kelly (Murray 58), McEleney (Stanton 87), Duffy; Hoban (McMillan 73).

Referee: Graham Kelly.