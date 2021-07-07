Vinny Perth confirms ‘issues around Covid’ in Dundalk camp ahead of Thursday’s European clash with Newtown

Dundalk manager Vinny Perth has confirmed "issues in relation to Covid" within his team's camp ahead of the Europa Conference tie against Welsh outfit Newtown. Picture: Sportsfile

Dundalk’s Europa Conference plans have been thrown into disarray following a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

While head coach Vinny Perth insisted tomorrow’s first-leg tie with Welsh side Newtown was not in doubt, he did admit that the test results were a big enough concern for him to not even be able to consider what starting XI he will pick just 24 hours out from the home clash at Oriel Park.

“I don't know at the moment. There's a lot going on. We have some issues in our own camp in relation to Covid which has broken in the last couple of hours," he said.

“I’m waiting for an update from our doctor at the moment in terms of who's available. We've got some issues around that. We'll let everybody know that later on. Obviously they're medical issues, they're personal issues first and foremost. We won't release any names or anything like that.

“We had Covid tests yesterday within the club as part of the UEFA protocol. Over the last number of hours we have started to receive those results.

“It's very early to give definite numbers on it. Our doctor was in contact with the players . They have not attended training today and have been told to stay at home to clear it up.

“Over the next number of hours I well get clarity on that but there's no doubt that we have some players missing the game tomorrow due to Covid,” Perth continued.

“We worked on a lot of shape when we trained yesterday. We have had to change that drastically today. But it's the world we live in and we have to accept it.”

Adding to Perth’s frustration ahead of the first-round qualifier is speculation linking Patrick McEleney with a move to both Premier Division rivals Derry City and Irish League outfit Glentoran.

“We live in a world of the internet and social media and you look at the attacks on the referee after the performance [against Shamrock Rovers] the other night. I think it's wrong. I spoke to him after the game and he was very balanced, we'd a good honest discussion,” he said.

“The way people want to talk about people on social media, people have spoken in the national newspapers about our players, made reference to their salaries etc and I think we live in a world now of speculation. It's unfair and unkind and we're heading down a dark road.

"I won't be commenting on any speculation, we're a very united group here, around the team, and we're going to stay that way. I haven't discussed any player and I'm not discussing any player today, the day before a European game.

"It's about time people showed a little bit of respect to the players in the current group we have. We haven't discussed anything. Anything else is speculation. Dundalk is focussed on playing Newtown tomorrow and we're united as a group and I'm very clear on that message.”