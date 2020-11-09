Vinny Faherty announces end to fourth spell with Galway to bring curtain down on 14-year LOI career

Galway United striker Vinny Faherty has called time on his 14-year League of Ireland career after announcing that he will retire.

Galway's season ended in defeat to Longford Town in the promotion playoff final last Friday and the 33-year-old says it's time for him to step away.

"After 14 seasons it's time to hang up the boots," he said in a social media post today, Faherty ending his fourth spell with home-town club Galway.

"I never thought as a six-year-old going to Galway United games that I'd ever have the opportunity to represent the club at the highest level in the country. The fact that I got to do it so often and finish as the third-highest goalscorer in the club's history is definitely something I could never have imagined."

Faherty began his League of Ireland career with Salthill Devon as a teenager but made a real breakthrough with Galway United (2007-2009). After two seasons with St Patrick's Athletic he had a spell in Australia, returning to the Saints in 2012 and then lined out for Dundalk, Galway United, Limerick, Galway (again), Sligo Rovers.

After a stint in Cyprus he rejoined Galway United at the start of the 2019 season.

