‘Very poor’ Shelbourne steal point as Evan Caffrey’s free kick protects unbeaten run

Drogheda United 1 Shelbourne 1

Shelbourne manager Damien Duff lamented that his side were 'very poor' despite good record. — © SPORTSFILE

Evan Caffrey’s first goal in Shelbourne colours ensured Damien Duff’s in-form side escaped Weavers Park with their unbeaten sequence intact, as Drogheda were left to rue missed chances once again.

A wholly dominant first-half performance by Drogheda ended with the match scoreless, and despite Freddie Draper’s opener, United had to settle for a draw.

Damien Duff described his team’s performance for the most part as “very poor” but Caffrey’s stunning free kick cancelled out the Drogheda goal and means Shels are now five games unbeaten in the league.

Draper, Darragh Markey and Dayle Rooney all had opportunities to score in the first 45 minutes. A combination of last-ditch defending, askew finishing and a goal line clearance from Tyreke Wilson denied them the lead.

It arrived shortly after the restart when Draper guided in Markey’s cross from the right. Both he and his Shels’ opposite number Kyle Robinson hit the frame of the goal soon after but Caffrey would provide the game’s defining moment.

His free kick from the left side rocketed past a flailing Colin McCabe and into the far corner of the net. Jack Moylan almost snatched victory in injury-time but McCabe’s strong right hand denied him.

DROGHEDA - McCabe; Ahui, Adegboyega, Keeley, McNally; Brennan, Heeney; Grimes, Markey, Rooney; Draper (Foley, 90).

SHELBOURNE - Kearns; JR Wilson, Barrett, Byrne (Quinn, 83), Griffin, Ledwidge (Hadiki, 46); Lunney, Caffrey, T Wilson; Moylan; Robinson (McManus, 83).

REF - R Hennessy.