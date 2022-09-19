Utter misery for awful Bohs as delighted Duff celebrates ‘perfect day’ for rampant Reds

JUST two kilometres separates the home grounds of Dublin rivals Shelbourne and Bohemians, but the mood around the two northside outfits yesterday was as wide as could be. A revived Shels outfit on top of the world, with Bohs in the depths of despair. All over a 90-minute encounter, which has a massive bearing on their fortunes for the rest of the season. Sunshine over Dublin 3, dark clouds over Dublin 7.

A 3-0 win for Shels, the most comfortable victory they’ve had in many years over Bohs, sends them into the last four of the FAI Cup for the first time in 10 years, 90 minutes away from a first Blue Riband decider since a 2011 defeat. And, whisper it, a return to Europe after a 16-year exile.

The Gypsies have bossed this fixture in the league this season, but this cup tie was ridiculously one-sided. It was the worst display in some time from a pathetic Bohs side, but a sublime effort from Shels, who effectively had the game won at half-time with a 2-0 lead. Those goals came from Jack Moylan and Sean Boyd, with a third following late on, also from Boyd.

The small number of Bohs fans left in the ground at the final whistle vented their anger at the players, with sub and one-time captain Jordan Flores going in among the club’s supporters to apologise. “That’s all year, not just today. It’s been all year. Soft,” said a clearly angry Derek Pender, their interim manager.

Reds manager Damien Duff celebrated two league draws against Bohs, right in front of their fans, earlier in the season, so he was happy to orchestrate another celebration in front of those same supporters. Duff, in his debut season as manager, played down talk of a cup run going all the way to landing the trophy.

He stressed that staying in the Premier Division was the main goal. “But that was an absolutely amazing performance from the guys. They played the perfect game. I don’t think anyone can argue that, from minute one to the last kick of the game, they were absolutely outstanding and it could have been more,” he said.

“Bohs, the fans, cup quarter-final, you can feel the tension in the air, even the last few days around the training ground, but that is why you get up in the morning and get involved in this lark. It was a brilliant day, not for me, but for everyone.”

Shels carved Bohs open on 20 minutes to take the lead, a move started by John Ross Wilson. Moylan took the ball, played a one-two with Matty Smith and fired home his third goal in three cup ties. Moylan had to leave the action minutes later due to injury, but not before the former Bohs man made a point to his previous club over his release.

On 38 minutes, Shels doubled their lead. Farrell’s ball into the box was not dealt with by the Bohs defence and Boyd was left free to fire home from close range. The Bohs interim management team reacted to that dismal first half by making four changes at the break, but even with new personnel and a new shape, it was the same old story, Bohs way off the pace with Shels dominant.

Their defence was now shapeless and Shels exposed that again on 76 minutes, Boyd making the most of slack possession by Ciaran Kelly, rounding Rory Feely and slotting the ball past keeper Jon McCracken.

Shelbourne - Clarke; Byrne, Ledwidge, Griffin; Farrell, Molloy, Lunney, Wilson; Smith (Dervin 81), Moylan (McManus 33); Boyd (Carr 85).

Bohemians - McCracken; Doherty (Murphy 46), Feely, Kelly, Wilson (Burke 64); Clarke (Twardek 46), Levingston; O’Sullivan (Flores 46), Burt, McDaid (Coote 46); Varian.

REF - R Harvey.