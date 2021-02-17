UEFA Youth League cancelled for 2020/21 season due to Covid-19

The 2020-21 edition of the UEFA Youth League has been cancelled due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

UEFA’s executive committee decided last year to amend the format of the competition and delay its start but have now abandoned those plans because of the various current health measures imposed by authorities around Europe.

According to a statement from the governing body, travelling restrictions affecting participating teams had created “major difficulties” for organising matches, while two clubs had already withdrawn from the tournament.

“Regrettably, the conditions to restart this international youth competition are not met in the current circumstances and both the UEFA Club Competitions Committee and the European Club Association were consulted and supported the idea to exceptionally cancel this season’s UEFA Youth League,” read a UEFA statement.

The League of Ireland had been due to be represented by last season’s U19 winners Waterford United but the Blues had already pulled out due to an inability to train under Level 5 restrictions and issues regarding travel to Sweden, where they were due to face Hammerby in the first round.

