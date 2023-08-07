UEFA to have final call on Derry City’s request to move Europa games to Windsor Park

UEFA will hold the final call on whether Derry City will be able to move the home leg of their Europa Conference League third round qualifying tie to Belfast.

The Candystripes have formally applied to UEFA and FAI for permission to stage next Thursday's second leg against Kazakhstan's FC Tobol in Windsor Park.

That would be a historic move given Derry City's status as a club based in Northern Ireland who play their football in the League of Ireland after being granted a special dispensation by UEFA in 1985.

Derry left the Irish League in 1972 at a dark period of the Troubles because clubs refused to travel to The Brandywell on account of security concerns.

The short lived Setanta Cup brought them back to Windsor Park in 2006 for competitive reasons, but Derry staging a game in Belfast as 'hosts' would be a significant development.

With the Brandywell failing to meet the regulations for a third round tie, Derry had listed Tallaght Stadium as their home venue but they had no other option at that juncture.

However, the prospect of an eight hour round trip for supporters in the middle of the week was an unattractive one and with all of the Northern Irish clubs knocked out of Europe, Derry have made the request to the relevant authorities for a change that would allow a considerably larger number of fans to attend.

There are indications that the FAI, the IFA and Linfield will have no objections to the last minute request but UEFA will need to green light the proposal after consulting with the respective associations and ensuring they are comfortable with the switch.

Derry travel to Kazakhstan on a charter on Tuesday morning with refuelling stops in Budapest and Tbilisi factored in for their 6,000km journey to Tobol.

They are hopeful of keeping the tie alive for the decider with the winners of the tie likely to face Viktoria Plzen of the Czech Republic in the final qualifying round.

With Derry or Tobol at home first, the request to use Windsor Park could prove to be more than a once-off.