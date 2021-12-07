UCD’s Colm Whelan ‘honoured’ to be November's player of the month after his club gains promotion

Ireland U21 cap Colm Whelan says he's honoured to pick up another prize after he was named as November's player of the month by the SSE Airtricity Soccer Writers Ireland.

In a busy few months at the end of a remarkable season, the Kilkenny lad scored on his Ireland U21 debut, helped UCD see off his former club Waterford to earn promotion to the Premier Division, and was also nominated for the PFAI young Player of the Year. He has now been chosen as player of the month, fending off competition from FAI Cup winner Chris Forrester and Sligo Rovers man Johnny Kenny.

“To win the award is a great feeling,” the 21-year-old said. “I’m over the moon. It’s nice to be recognised and to be the first player from a First Division club to win it since 2015 (UCD’s Ryan Swan).”

The Kilkenny native, who was in Waterford FC's academy before his move to UCD, also paid tribute to hometown club Thomastown United FC, who also helped develop Women's National League star Ellen Molloy.

“Ellen won the Women’s National League award for November as well so Thomastown will definitely be buzzing with that,” he adds.

“They’re a great club, and they’ve always supported us, so we’re happy to be making them proud.”