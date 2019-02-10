Dundalk have made an approach to sign UCD defender Liam Scales and loan him back to the students until the end of the season - but the Premier Division newcomers are not interested in doing business.

UCD rebuff Dundalk's attempts to sign defender Liam Scales and loan him back to the students

Scales (20) was one of the stars of the UCD team that won promotion from the First Division last term.

His performances were recognised by former Dundalk boss Stephen Kenny who named the centre half in his home based U21 squad that gathered for a training camp earlier this week.

The Arklow man started at centre half in the friendly match with the Irish amateur team.

Scales is preparing for his first top flight campaign with the students, but the League of Ireland champions have identified the youngster as player they want to bring on board for the longer term.

They were looking to strike a deal which would see Scales join Dundalk ahead of the close of the domestic transfer deadline later this month, and then be loaned back to his current club for the rest of 2019.

That would also allow the player to complete his academic year in Belfield. However, it's understood that UCD have rejected the initial approach from the Lilywhites and are determined to keep hold of Scales for now.

But Dundalk are likely to revisit their interest in a player who is only under contract until the end of this season.

