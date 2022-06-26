UCD midfielder Liam Kerrigan set for move to Italian club Como

UCD manager Andy Myler has revealed that Liam Kerrigan is set to move to Serie B side Como.

The 22-year-old has impressed in Belfield since joining in 2019 and will depart for Italy this summer as he completes his commerce degree.

Myler confirmed the news following UCD’s 1-0 defeat to Derry City on Friday night and said that he leaves with the club’s “best wishes.”

“It's time for him to move on,” said Myler.

"That's the cycle that we have here, and we're absolutely delighted for him, and we can't wait to see how he gets on in the next stage of his career.

"I think it's fantastic, not only for Liam, but for other players in the league to see there's a whole world of football out there beyond the UK and Ireland.

" It's a fantastic move and we're all looking forward to going up to Lake Como to see him."

Kerrigan is the latest domestic prospect to make a move to Italy, after Cathal Heffernan signed with AC Milan and James Abankwah signed for Udinese recently.

The Ireland U21 international started the final two games of their European Championship qualifying and will likely play a role in their play-off against Israel in September.

Como finished 13th in Serie B last season following their promotion from Serie C. They last featured in the top-flight in 2003.