11 November 2022; Alex Nolan of UCD, centre, and teammates celebrate their side's first goal, scored by Thomas Lonergan, hidden, during the SSE Airtricity League Promotion / Relegation Play-off match between UCD and Waterford at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

UCD have retained their top flight status for 2023 with a dramatic play-off victory over Waterford FC at Richmond Park, Inchicore.

This year’s promotion/relegation play-off was a repeat of the decider 12 months ago, and although they were on opposite sides this time around, UCD passed the test again.

Thomas Lonergan’s first half header put the Students ahead and proved crucial, after a valiant performance at Richmond Park. Ten-man Waterford could have taken it to extra time but Quitirna Junior blasted his 93rd minute penalty over the crossbar.

UCD will now play successive top flight seasons now for the first time since 2014, after a valiant effort, while Waterford's performance failed to match their impressive travelling support, in a flat display devoid of a cutting edge in the final third.

Outside Richmond Park, huge numbers of travelling Blues supporters lined up eager to secure the best vantage point possible, with one fan admitting ‘it felt like a home game’.

Waterford’s preparation for the decider was far less eventful than that of 12 months ago, as former manager Marc Bircham was sacked days out from the play-off, before the Blues dropped to the First Division after defeat to UCD.

Waterford boss Danny Searle, who took over last June, hit out at the league this week on the ‘bizarre’ play-off route, as First Division clubs must progress through four games to get promoted.

Despite hitting ten goals in their last three games, the challenge of the Students proved a bridge too far in Inchicore, as the Blues missed out on a first promotion since 2018.

Andy Myler returned to the touchline from suspension, with his side unchanged from their crucial win at Finn Harps a fortnight ago. Waterford were unchanged from last week’s play-off victory over Galway.

Backed by huge numbers of raucous travelling support, Shane Griffin slotted Phoenix Patterson through who fired wide inside three minutes, before UCD broke as Sean Brennan blazed over moments later.

Despite it feeling like an away day for them, the Students settled better, with Dara Keane and Lonergan linking up cleverly before Alex Nolan’s volley flew inches over the bar. UCD netminder Kian Moore did well to deny Quitirna’s deflected free kick on 10 minutes.

The Students opened the scoring on 15 minutes, as Waterford goalkeeper Paul Martin hesitated under Alex Nolan’s expert cross, allowing Lonergan rise and nod in his seventh of the season.

Waterford should have levelled the play-off on 25 minutes, as Griffin’s driving shot was spectacularly denied on the line by Evan Osam. The Blues badly lacked a cutting edge, and toiled before the break, resorting to some terrible long range shots out of desperation, as their travelling support grew increasingly frustrated by every decision that went against them.

It didn’t get much better for the First Division side after the restart, with Keane’s shot inches away from doubling UCD’s lead.

Wassim Aouachria cut a lonely figure in Waterford’s attack, and while Quitirna did send in several dangerous crosses, each of which were comfortably defended by UCD.

Lonergan’s strike was almost spilled by Martin on the hour mark, before Moore produced a fine save to deny Patterson minutes later.

Waterford simply couldn’t find an answer against UCD’s tight rear guard, with Patterson going close with 15 minutes left in a flat second half showing.

Waterford captain Killian Cantwell’s volley rolled agonisingly wide at the death, before he picked up a second yellow card. There was to be more drama though, as UCD skipper Jack Keaney’s controversial handball gave the Blues a lifeline.

Quitirna’s penalty sailed high into the stand though, as UCD held on to secure their top flight status for 2023.

UCD: Moore; Gallagher, Keaney, Todd, Osam; Nolan (Higgins 80), Brennan, Keane, Carrey, Dignam; Lonergan.

Waterford: Martin; Tunmise Sobowale (Uche 76), Cantwell, Baptiste, Power; Quitirna, Griffin, O’Keefe, En-Neyah (Larkin 89); Aouachria, Patterson.

Referee: R Harvey.