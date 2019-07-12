UCD frustrate Derry City as they snatch a point at the Brandywell

The Students were under serious pressure throughout the game but defended resolutely to come away with a well-earned point.

The opening goal should have arrived ten minutes in when Ciaron Harkin showed great presence of mind to hook the ball in behind the UCD defence to send David Parkhouse through on goal. The striker went for power though and Conor Kearns was able to save with Jamie McDonagh unable to profit from the rebound.

Another chance came and went five minutes before half time when Kearns spilled a cross from McDonagh and when the winger got the chance to cross again, it came to Parkhouse but he headed over from six yards with the ball skimming the crossbar.

It took 20 minutes for City to cause any problems in the UCD defence and it took brilliant defending from Daniel Tobin to save his team as McDonagh’s cross looked set to be tapped in by Aidy Delap until Tobin took it off the toe of the substitute.

The tempo increased from there and Derry finally began to apply a bit of pressure, and they came so close again on 69 minutes when Delap brought a McDonagh cross down out of the air and laid it off for Ciaran Coll who drove it first time across the face of goal, past Kearns but just wide of the post.

It looked like it was going to be one of those nights for Derry as the ball somehow stayed out just moments later as McDonagh got in behind and although Kearns got a hand to divert the ball, it looked to be heading to the head of Parkhouse for a tap in until the ball hit off the post and away from the City striker.

Derry City: Peter Cherrie, Ciaran Coll, Eoin Toal, Ally Gilchrist, Jamie McDonagh, Greg Sloggett, Darren Cole, Ciaron Harkin (Eoghan Stokes 72’), Darren McCauley (Aidy Delap 60’), Gerardo Bruna, David Parkhouse.

UCD: Conor Kearns, Daniel Tobin, Harry McEvoy, Jack Keaney, Yousef Madhy (Dan Mullan 90’), Danu Kinsella Bishop (Dara Keane 64’), Jason McClelland, Richie O’Farrell, Paul Doyle, Mark Dignam, Evan Farrell.

Referee: John McLoughlin.

Online Editors