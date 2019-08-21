UCD have confirmed the appointment of Maciej Tarnogrodzki as their new first team manager.

UCD have confirmed the appointment of Maciej Tarnogrodzki as their new first team manager.

UCD confirm Maciej Tarnogrodzki as new manager after Collie O'Neill's departure

The Pole, who had a brief stint in charge of Bray in 2015, has moved up to the top job from his post with the U19 team.

He takes over after the surprise exit of Collie O'Neill in the aftermath of Friday's 10-1 defeat to Bohemians.

UCD have been widely criticised for letting O'Neill go.

Tarnogrodzki's first game in charge will be Friday's FAI Cup tie with St Patrick's Athletic.

UCD are six points adrift at the bottom of the Premier Division table with eight games remaining.

Online Editors