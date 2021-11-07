UCD book place in play-off final despite valiant effort from Treat

Colm Whelan of UCD, right, celebrates after scoring in the first leg

An Adam Verdon goal secured UCD’s passage through to the First Division play-off final to end gallant 10-man Treaty United’s spirited revival.

Andy Myler’s Students now meet Bray Wanderers, who stunned Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park, in the final on Friday week, at a venue to be decided.

Chasing a 3-0 deficit from last Wednesday’s first leg, league newcomers Treaty delighted their raucous following by taking a deserved lead on eight minutes.

A weak defensive header from Treaty skipper Jack Lynch’s cross dropped invitingly for Conor Melody whose crisp volley found the bottom corner.

UCD responded with Treaty keeper Tadhg Ryan having to make superb saves from Paul Doyle and Collie Whelan.

The visitors had another let off five minutes before the break when Marc Ludden cleared a Whelan header off the line.

Ryan excelled once more three minutes into the second half with a brilliant save from Whelan’s shot after Doyle had surged forward to set him up.

In a roller coaster game, Treaty doubled their lead on the day four minutes later.

Stephen Cristopher's cross from the left was met superbly by centre-back Anto O’Donnell’s whose downward header found the corner of the net.

But in a pivotal moment, that proved Christopher’s last cameo as he was shown a straight red card on 54 minutes for a studs up challenge on Eoin Farrell.

UCD then sealed their passage with a fine goal on 69 minutes.

Whelan did brilliantly in the corner to find Dara Keane who picked out Verdon to shoot past Ryan at his near post.

UCD: Healy; Farrell (Gallagher 57), Todd, O’Brien, Osam; Keaney; Kerrigan, Verdon (Caffrey, 83), Keane, Doyle (Dignam, 66); Whelan.

Treaty United: Ryan; Fleming (Collins, 78), Walsh (Guerins, 81), O’Donnell, Ludden; Coustrain (Keane, 68), Lynch, O’Connell, Melody (McKevitt, 78); Christopher; George (Armshaw, 78).

Referee: Alan Patchell (Dublin).